Govt should issue report on promises fulfilled by it on Republic Day every year: Mayawati

PTI
Jan 26, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said the Centre and state governments should use the occasion of Republic Day every year to honestly evaluate and issue a development report on the promises fulfilled by them so as to instill confidence among the people.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also underlined the need for continued efforts to ensure development of the country and its people in accordance with the humanitarian values of the Constitution given by B R Ambedkar.

"The central and state governments need to work towards making the country 'vishwa guru' (global leaders) but for this it is also necessary that on this occasion every year they should do an honest self evaluation and tell the people how they have fulfilled promises and resolves in one year and give a development report," she said in a party release.

This will not only instill confidence and energy among the people but would also ensure that Republic Day functions do not remain mere rituals, she added.