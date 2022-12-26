 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ghulam Nabi Azad’s incoherent politics the reason for his party’s unravelling

Sohil Sehran
Dec 26, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST

With the factionalism within the DAP on public display, Azad's leadership is shown up in a poor light. He has also failed to articulate a compelling political narrative.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

In less than a hundred days of forming his Democratic Azad Party (DAP), former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is facing tough times as his loyalists and he do not see eye-to-eye anymore.

The latest political turbulence erupted after Azad expelled senior leaders, including former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, former Minister Manohar Lal, and former MLA Thakur Balwan Singh for anti-party activities.

The expelled leaders were touted as the backbone of the J&K Congress by Azad when they had joined his party almost three months ago. After their expulsion, a total of 126 DAP members have resigned in protest.

The leaders have alleged that Azad had chosen to concentrate only on a few districts and divide secular forces in the region. Political analysts say Azad has lost ground in the union territory.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Chand said, "We cheated the Congress and Azad cheated us. I am surprised that a leader of his stature could expel us without any consultation. Azad was like family to us, whom we joined when he was alone."

Azad is working at the behest of a coterie of two-three leaders, who forced him to resign from the Congress, and then got them expelled as well, Tara alleged.