Final verdicts in trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to be given Friday: Report

A Myanmar junta court is expected to hear closing arguments for the last remaining charges against jailed democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, after the UN Security Council called for her release.

Suu Kyi has been a prisoner since the military toppled her government in February 2021, ending the Southeast Asian nation's brief period of democracy.

The Nobel laureate, 77, has already been found guilty on 14 charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies and breaching the official secrets act.

Rights groups have slammed the trial as a sham, and on Wednesday the UN Security Council called on the junta to release Suu Kyi in its first ever resolution on the situation in Myanmar since the coup.

The resolution marked a moment of relative Council unity after permanent members and close junta allies China and Russia abstained, opting not to wield vetoes following amendments to the wording. Suu Kyi's legal team and junta lawyers are due to make final arguments relating to five remaining charges of corruption on Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the case. The verdict will be given "after that stage", the source said, adding a date had not yet been set. Verdicts in Suu Kyi's previous trials have typically come days after final arguments. Each corruption charge carries a maximum jail term of 15 years. In previous corruption cases, the court has generally sentenced Suu Kyi to three years per charge.

