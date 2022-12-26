 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Final verdicts in trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to be given Friday: Report

AFP
Dec 26, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

Verdicts in Suu Kyi's previous trials have typically come days after final arguments.

Naypyitaw : Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi smiles as she delivers a speech during the Advisory Forum On National Reconciliation and Peace in Myanmar at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. AP/PTI(AP11_21_2018_000019B)

A Myanmar junta court will hand down verdicts on five remaining charges in the 18-month trial of jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, a legal source said.

"Both sides gave final arguments today at court. There will be a verdict on coming Friday (30th) December," said a source with knowledge of the case on Monday who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A Myanmar junta court is expected to hear closing arguments for the last remaining charges against jailed democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, after the UN Security Council called for her release.

Suu Kyi has been a prisoner since the military toppled her government in February 2021, ending the Southeast Asian nation's brief period of democracy.

The Nobel laureate, 77, has already been found guilty on 14 charges ranging from corruption to illegally importing walkie-talkies and breaching the official secrets act.

Rights groups have slammed the trial as a sham, and on Wednesday the UN Security Council called on the junta to release Suu Kyi in its first ever resolution on the situation in Myanmar since the coup.