Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, was sworn in on Saturday as Italys first far-right premier.

Meloni, 45, took the oath of office before the Italian president at the presidential palace, becoming also the first woman to be the nations premier.

Her Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last months national election. Meloni announced her Cabinet on Friday evening. Her coalition allies include the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.