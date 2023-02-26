 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia says allegations false, not afraid of going to jail

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Several AAP leaders, meanwhile, claimed that some of their councillors have been put under house arrest to prevent them from visiting Raj Ghat.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said he will fully cooperate with the CBI probe in the excise policy case, and asserted that he does not care if he has to go to jail over "false allegations".

I can go to jail a number of times and I am not afraid. When I left my job as a journalist, my wife supported me and even today, my family is standing by my side. My workers will take care of my family if I get arrested, Sisodia told reporters at Raj Ghat before going to the CBI headquarters for questioning in the case.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, said students must continue to work hard and that if he goes to jail, he will still be keeping a tab on their performance.

I want to tell the students that they should continue to work hard and study well. Even if I go to jail, I will keep a tab on the performance of the students, he said.