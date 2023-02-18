 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EC's decision an act of 'political violence' aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena out of fear, revenge says UBT's Sanjay Raut

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to the group led by CM Shinde.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut (File image: PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed the Election Commission (EC) for its move to recognise the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena, and termed its decision as a form of political violence aimed at finishing off the party.

He also said that all political parties need to ask the poll watchdog the definition of a political party.

In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to the group led by CM Shinde. This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

"The EC order is a form of political violence to finish off the Shiv Sena and it is an act done out of fear and revenge," Raut alleged while talking to reporters at Kankavli in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.