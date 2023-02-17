 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EC recognises Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

The order comes amid the ongoing tussle between Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray-led group over the rights to use the 'bow and arrow' symbol

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 17 recognised Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the 'bow and arrow' symbol to it, which was associated with Balasaheb Thackeray’s party.

In its order, the poll panel has said that the legislative wing of Shiv Sena has given a clear answer as to which faction is enjoying majority support. The application of this test in the organisational wing of the party is found to be yielding indeterminable and non-conclusive outcome, the EC added.

MLAs supporting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 percent of votes polled in favour of 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in 2019, the commission said.

“On the basis of foregoing, the Commission in exercise of its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution orders that the party name Shiv Sena and the party symbol bow and arrow will be retained by the petitioner (Eknath Shinde),” said EC in its order.