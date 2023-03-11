 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drugs worth Rs 4,058 crore, liquor valued at Rs 211 crore seized in Gujarat by state agencies in last 2 years: Gujarat Government

Mar 11, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

In September 2021, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), a central agency, had seized around 3,000 kg of heroin, believed to have originated in Afghanistan and worth about Rs 21,000 crore in global markets, from two containers at the Mundra port.

Gujarat's law enforcement agencies have seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 4,058.01 crore and liquor valued at Rs 211.86 crore in the state in the last two years till December 31, 2022, the government told the Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

More than 3 lakh persons were arrested for liquor and drugs related cases during this period in the state, where the sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited, it said.

Vadodara topped the list among the districts with the seizure of Rs 1,620.7 crore-worth drugs and liquor in two years, followed by Bharuch at Rs 1,389.91 crore and Kutch at Rs 1,040.57 crore, the government said.

"The state's law enforcement agencies seized drugs worth Rs 4,058.01 crore and liquor worth Rs 211.86 crore in two years till December 31, 2022," Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi informed the House in reply to starred questions.