Drones target Ukrainian capital as Putin heads to Belarus

Reuters
Dec 19, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Putin heads to Belarus on Monday for his first visit in 3-1/2 years with the Kremlin describing it as a broad "working visit" with Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to Belarus on Monday, fuelling Ukrainian fears he intends to pressure his ally to join a new offensive, as Russian drones attacked Kyiv in the latest assault targeting key infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said.

Officials in Kyiv have warned for months that neighbouring Belarus could join Russian forces and serve as a launching pad for a renewed ground attack on the Ukrainian capital.

"Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus – is our constant priority," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after a meeting on Sunday of Ukraine's top military command. "We are preparing for all possible defence scenarios."

Belarus – one of Russia's closest allies – allowed its territory to be used as a launchpad for Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, but has not joined the fighting directly. Lukashenko has said repeatedly he has no intention of sending his country's troops into Ukraine.

Russian troops that were moved to Belarus in October will conduct battalion tactical exercises, the Russian Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian defence ministry.