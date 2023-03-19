 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's doorstep over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark; he calls it unprecedented, questions process

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lane residence in the high-security area at around 10 am.

A Delhi Police team on Sunday queried Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence over his remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that "women are still being sexually assaulted" and asked him to provide information about the "victims" to take up their complaints, officials said.

A furious Congress condemned the Delhi Police action after the cops knocked on Gandhi's doors for the third time in five days, and attacked the central government, accusing it of harassment, intimidation, and political vendetta, but the BJP rejected the charge and said the police was "only discharging its lawful duty".

Terming the police action as "unprecedented", Gandhi, in his preliminary reply, questioned the sudden urgency shown by the Delhi Police over his January 30 remarks made in Srinagar and sought eight to 10 days to give a detailed response, sources said.

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lane residence in the high-security area at around 10 am and was able to meet the Congress leader after two hours, officials said, adding it left at around 1 pm.