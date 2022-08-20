 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Delhi Congress holds protest, demands Sisodia's resignation

PTI
Aug 20, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

The protesters marched from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg towards AAP headquarters raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File image)

Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside the Aam Admi Party office on Saturday demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

The protesters marched from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg towards AAP headquarters raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Delhi Congress demanded that Kejriwal should remove Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is named in an FIR registered by the CBI in the excise policy "scam", said Delhi Congress media department vice chairman Parvez Alam.

Sisodia's residence was searched by the CBI for several hours by the CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities in execution of Excise Policy 2021-22 on Friday. He has been named among 15 persons in an FIR registered by the probe agency.

PTI
TAGS: #Aam Admi Party (AAP #AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi Congress #Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
first published: Aug 20, 2022 12:49 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.