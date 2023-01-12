 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Constitution, not parliament, supreme: P Chidambaram on Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks on judiciary

PTI
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Vice President Dhankhar on Wednesday had said "one-upmanship and public posturing" from judicial platforms is not good and these institutions must know how to conduct themselves.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is "wrong" in stating that Parliament is supreme and his views should warn every Constitution-loving citizen to be alert to the dangers ahead.

Dhankhar's virtual censure of the judiciary had come following the apex court's remarks on the issue of the collegium system.

Addressing the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur, Dhankar had again criticised the scrapping of NJAC Act in 2015 and questioned the landmark 1973 Kesavananda Bharati case verdict, saying it set a wrong precedent and that he disagrees with the Supreme Court ruling that Parliament can amend the Constitution but not its basic structure.

Reacting to the remarks, Chidambaram said on Twitter, "The Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is wrong when he says that Parliament is supreme. It is the Constitution that is supreme." The "basic structure" doctrine was evolved in order to prevent a majoritarian-driven assault on the foundational principles of the Constitution, the former Union minister said.

"Suppose Parliament, by a majority, voted to convert the parliamentary system into a Presidential system. Or repeal the State List in Schedule VII and take away the exclusive legislative powers of the States. Would such amendments be valid?" Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.