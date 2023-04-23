 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress ready to crack the whip to check infighting in Uttarakhand

Shishir Prashant
Apr 23, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

Party leaders in the state agree that it is high time that the party focussed on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections instead of airing their grievances in public.

Senior Congress leader P L Punia (File Image - ANI)

The Congress high command is all set to crack the whip and restore order to check growing infighting in the Uttarakhand party unit, party sources said.

In the past one month, senior party leaders like former PCC President Pritam Singh, Dwarahaat MLA Madan Bisht, and a host of other Congress leaders have castigated Devender Yadav, the AICC member in-charge of Congress’ affairs in Uttarakhand, and sought his removal. Yadav’s relations with former Chief Minister Harish Rawat are also not on an even keel. Repeated warnings issued by the party high command have not been headed by these leaders. The public slanging match is becoming embarrassing for the party.

Sensing trouble, early this week the high command sent senior leader P L Punia to Dehradun to assess the situation and report on the reasons behind the infighting. Punia has also been asked to suggest remedial measures.

For nearly three days, Punia remained stationed in Dehradun where he met nearly 500 party leaders and workers. This was the first time that the Congress high command had sent an emissary to check infighting in the hill state. “The high command is serious this time about cracking the whip and restoring order,” a top Congress leader said.