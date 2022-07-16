Congratulations pour in for NDA's Vice Presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar

Following the announcement of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's name as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's Vice Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, a wave of congratulations has followed from leaders.

BJP president JP Nadda announced Dhankar's candidature and extended his wishes to him saying Dhankhar is a "kisan putra" (son of a farmer).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted he is glad that Jagdeep Dhankhar (West Bengal Governor) will be our (NDA's) Vice Presidential candidate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate.”

In another tweet, the PM praised him saying he has "excellent knowledge" of India's Constitution.

“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress,” PM Modi wrote.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said his party JD-U will support Dhankhar as the Vice President.

"The Governor of West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji is welcome to be nominated as the Vice Presidential candidate of NDA. JDU will support Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji. Best wishes to him," Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Reacting to the decision taken by the BJP Parliamentary Board, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma extended his best wishes on behalf of the people of Assam.



Welcoming his nomination, former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy also congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on his nomination.

He took to twitter and wrote, "Congratulations from the bottom of my heart. A deserved elevation of a person with a cool head and a straight spine! Only I shall miss a friend at the Kolkata Raj Bhavan."

The last date for filing nomination papers for the Vice Presidential election is July 19. Elections are slated to be held on August 6.

Congress leaders and the leaders of Opposition parties will meet on July 17 to discuss their joint candidate for the Vice Presidential election.