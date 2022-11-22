 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Confusion in Congress over Rajasthan CM: Ajay Maken

Sohil Sehran
Nov 22, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

On the Gujarat polls, he said Arvind Kejriwal is repeating the promises in Gujarat, which he made in Delhi. Alleging corruption in power, health and education sectors by the Kejriwal government, he said AAP’s model is Bijli, Berozgar and Brashtachar.

Senior Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ajay Maken on November 22, said he resigned as in-charge of Rajasthan because of the confusion over the chief minister in the state.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Maken said, “On September 29, KC Venugopal had said Sonia Gandhi will make a decision on Rajasthan’s chief minister within two days. It’s been close to two months, no decision has been communicated.”

Maken said a greater responsibility was on him as general secretary and in charge of the state. “At the end, I will be held accountable by the party and leaders in the state,” he said.

It’s the confusion at various levels, because of which the party loses polls, added Maken.

His resignation comes in the backdrop of events in late September when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot refused to leave his post to contest the party’s presidential election. Over 90 MLAs had refused to attend a meeting where Sachin Pilot’s name was supposed to be decided as Ashok Gehlot’s replacement.

The MLAs (Gehlot loyalists) went to the speaker and offered their resignation to mark their protest against the central leadership. MLAs were of the opinion that Gehlot should not resign as Rajasthan chief minister.