Charge sheet filed against former Punjab minister Sandhu Singh Dharamsot in corruption case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday filed in a Mohali court a charge sheet in the corruption case in which former state minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot is one of the accused. A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said the court of additional and session judge, Mohali, has fixed August 8 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Dharamsot, who was the social welfare and forest minister in the Amarinder Singh-led government, was booked and arrested in June on corruption charges. He was accused of getting commission for the felling of trees.

It has also been alleged that he accepted bribes for issuing permits for felling trees, transfer of department officials, purchases in the department and issuance of no-objection certificates.

Dharamsot is currently in judicial custody. Besides the former minister, District Forest officer Guramanpreet Singh and then OSD to Dharmsot, Kamalpreet Singh, were also booked in this case.

