Calcutta High Court rejects bail plea of TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST

Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case, had prayed for bail on Tuesday

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail prayer of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, observing that he has overwhelming influence not only in society but also the state administration.

Mondal, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case, had prayed for bail on Tuesday, submitting that he has been in custody for over 145 days in connection with the case. The court had reserved its judgment.

Holding that further investigation about the alleged amassing of illegal wealth by Mondal is continuing, the court said that to release him on bail at this stage would adversely affect the morale and confidence of witnesses and seriously impact the collection of evidence during the probe.

Denying bail to Mondal, who is the ruling TMC's Birbhum district president, a division bench presided over by Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that he continues to hold a powerful political post and has an overwhelming influence not only in society but also the state administration.

"Paramount influence of the petitioner as a political heavyweight and materials collected showing misuse of such power to influence witnesses and derail the investigation places him in a unique position in comparison to others who are on bail," the bench, also comprising Justice A K Gupta, said.

Opposing his bail prayer, it was alleged by the CBI lawyer that as a powerful political personality, the TMC leader illegally aided and abetted cattle smuggler Enamul Haque in the venture and used his influence to ensure the smooth passage of cattle through Birbhum and Murshidabad districts to reach the international border in lieu of wrongful gains.