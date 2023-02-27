 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exit polls: BJP likely to retain power in Tripura, Nagaland; NPP ahead in Meghalaya

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST

The 60-member Tripura assembly was contested in a single-phase polls on February 16, whereas, the elections for 59 seats in Meghalaya and 60 constituencies in Nagaland were held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2. Here are the exit poll predictions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to retain power in Tripura and Nagaland along with its regional allies, whereas, the National People's Party (NPP) is ahead in Meghalaya, the bulk of exit polls showed on February 27.

The BJP was part of the incumbent ruling coalition in Tripura and Nagaland, where it shared power with Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), respectively. In Meghalaya, the saffron party and NPP - part of the outgoing alliance government - severed their ties ahead of the polls, and decided to go solo.

Tripura

The India Today-Axis My India survey predicts the BJP and its ally IPFT to win 36-45 seats, which is well above the halfway majority mark of 31 seats.