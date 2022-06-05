BJP suspends Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Muhammad

The BJP high command suspended national spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 5 over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent TV debate. The party has also suspended Delhi BJP's media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal.





In the suspension letter, the party's central disciplinary committee wrote, "You have expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters... Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities with immediate effect."

The suspension news came after the party's recent press release which said it respects all religions and opposes any ideology that denigrates or degrades any religion or group. BJP also denounced insults of any religious personalities of any religion.

In its press release, the party said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion."

Nupur Sharma's alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad had ignited protests from Muslim groups.

An FIR was registered on June 1 against Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra’s Pune for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her comments during the news debate. The case was registered at Kondhwa police station on a complaint lodged by Abdul Gafur Pathan, a former corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). An FIR was also registered against Sharma by the Mumbai Police.

Expelling Naveen Kumar Jindal, the party said that his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of its fundamental beliefs.

Naveen Kumar Jindal reacting on his suspension said his remarks were not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

The comments of Sharma and Jindal sarked a Twitter trend calling for boycotting Indian products in some countries.

(With inputs from PTI)