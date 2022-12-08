 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress surges in Himachal Pradesh

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

The BJP, which focused on a development agenda in the home state of Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, was set to equal Left Front's feat of seven consecutive terms in West Bengal.

Heading for a two-thirds majority, the BJP was on Thursday poised to retain power in Gujarat for a record seventh straight term but was set to be dethroned by the Congress in Himachal Pradesh where the hill state could follow its long history of an incumbent government being voted out.

Riding on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed 31 election rallies in his home state and continued to hold sway over voters, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) steamrolled the opposition that included the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) by winning or leading in 157 of the 182 seats in Gujarat with a vote share of nearly 53 per cent.

The BJP was on course to surpass its previous best showing of 127 seats in 2002 when Modi was the chief minister. Congress holds the all-time record of 149 seats that it had won in 1985 under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel credited Prime Minister Modi for the party's "historic victory".

"The biggest credit for this victory goes to public's trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his popularity and credibility. Congratulations to him and thanks to the public," Singh said.

The state BJP president C R Paatil said Bhupendra Patel, the party's 60-year-old soft-spoken face in Gujarat, would continue as the chief minister and his swearing-in ceremony would be held on December 12. Patel won the Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad by a margin of 1.92 lakh votes.