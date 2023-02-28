 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP govt at Centre, Haryana have taken 'farmer-friendly' decisions: Manohar Lal Khattar

Feb 28, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the BJP government at the Centre and in Haryana have been taking ”farmer-friendly” decisions for the last eight years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the 13th instalment of over Rs 16,000 crore, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), through direct benefit transfer to more than eight crore beneficiaries.

”The central and state governments have been taking farmer-friendly decisions. For the last eight years, the minimum support price (MSP) is declared before the sowing season of crops so that the farmers can choose the crop sowing as per their choice and can increase their income,” he said.

In a statement, Khattar alleged that the previous governments in the state used to mislead farmers in the name of MSP and the Swaminathan Commission.”But now the government has fixed a permanent formula for MSP and before the start of sowing season, farmers get to know the prices of crops for the procurement season and can sow crops accordingly,” he said.