BJP committed to development of Meghalaya, Nagaland: PM Modi

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

BJP president J P Nadda had released the party's manifesto for Meghalaya on Wednesday and for Nagaland on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the BJP's commitment to the development of Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Modi said, "BJP will provide all-round development to Meghalaya and focus on governance that fulfils aspirations of the youth. Our Manifesto elaborates on our plan for the state."

In another tweet, he said, "Our Party is fully committed to adding more momentum to Nagaland's growth trajectory. Its vision is reflected in the Vision Document of the Party."