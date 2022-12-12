 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM; 16 other ministers also sworn in

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers of the states where the party is in power, were present at the swearing in ceremony.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sixteen other ministers, including eight of cabinet rank, were also sworn in. The new entrants include 11 former ministers.

The Cabinet ministers include Kanu Desai, Rishikesh Patel, Raghvji Patel, Balvantsinh Rajput, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mulu Bera, Kuber Dindor and Bhanuben Babariya.

Harsh Sanghvi and Jagdish Vishwakarma were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge.

The six other ministers of state include Parshottam Solanki, Bachu Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Kuverji Halpati and Bhikhusinh Parmar.

Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat.