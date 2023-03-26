Atiq Ahmed refuses to leave over ‘threat to life’ as UP Police reaches Sabarmati jail

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, has refused to leave the prison premises as a team of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrived to take his custody, citing a "threat to his life", reports said on March 26, citing sources.

Ahmed, who is to be produced by the UP Police before the Prayagraj court for his sentencing in a kidnapping case on March 28, fears that he will be killed in a staged accident or an encounter, sources told NDTV.

Ahmed is the prime accused in the kidnapping of Umesh Pal, a witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

The abduction case also dates back to 2005. However, it drew nationwide attention after Umesh Pal was gunned down outside his residence in Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

Moneycontrol News