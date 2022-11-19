 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As OPS cozies up to Dhinakaran, latter says 'Two Leaves' must to win polls

PTI
Aiming to test the waters, Panneerselvam on Friday expressed his desire to meet Dhinakaran to unite all the AIADMK factions.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who once launched the 'dharmayudham' to keep V K Sasikala and her family out of the AIADMK, is cozying up to her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, as the tussle for leadership of the party continues.

The deposed coordinator, heading a small faction, hopes to consolidate Amma (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) loyalists to unify the AIADMK factions aiming to coerce another former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, heading the dominant faction, to accept dual leadership in the party.

However, Palaniswami appears to have closed all avenues for rapprochement, insisting that Panneerselvam, who rendered the AIADMK dysfunctional, and his few supporters have no place in the AIADMK.

"Without the Two Leaves symbol, the AIADMK is nothing and it would not be in a position to take on the ruling DMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," says Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Not only the party cadres but also the public would solidly back the leader retaining this symbol, he claimed.

