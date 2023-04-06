 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anil Antony has betrayed his father on Maundy Thursday by joining BJP, says Congress

Apr 06, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran said Anil had not been given any party responsibilities and that his joining the BJP was not a matter of concern for the Congress.

Anil K Antony (Image source: @anilkantony/Twitter)

The Congress in Thrissur came down heavily on Anil K Antony for joining the BJP, accusing him of "betraying his father and veteran party leader A K Antony on "Maundy Thursday".

"Today (Maundy Thursday) is the day of Judas (Iscariot) who betrayed Jesus Christ for a payment of 30 silver coins. Many such things will happen on that day. This (Anil joining BJP) should also be seen as such an incident," Sudhakaran told reporters here.

Reacting sharply, the KPCC chief said it was Anil's "present to his father" on Maundy Thursday.