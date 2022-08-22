Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet President Draupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, PM Modi in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will spend a busy day in the national capital on Monday meeting President Draupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others. The first and significant item on his itinerary is a meeting with the Prime Minister where he will discuss all state-related issues.

Speculation is once again rife that the issue of the YSR Congress joining the NDA government at the Centre could be on their meeting agenda, though the party leaders have also been maintaining a silence on this. T

he YSRC has been maintaining a "very friendly" relationship with the BJP at the Centre since the former came to power in May 2019.

Now that the NDA is said to be looking for new alliance partners following the exit of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), it is speculated that the YSRC may be offered berths in the Union Cabinet. This may suit YSRC's game plan of ensuring that the BJP does not re-align with the Telugu Desam Party.

If that happens, the political equations in AP will change in the run-up to the 2024 elections.