AK Antony's son Anil joins BJP after quitting Congress in January

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

Anil Antony resigned from the party after allegedly being bullied by Congress leaders in Kerala

Image Ctsy: @BJP4Keralam

Senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son, Anil K Antony, who resigned from the Congress party in January, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on April 6th.

Anil, who was previously handling the digital communications of the Congress and its state unit in Kerala, resigned from the party on January 25 after allegedly being bullied by Congress leaders in Kerala following his tweet criticizing the BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that he was facing intolerant calls to retract a tweet about a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anil's tweet had stated that the documentary was setting a dangerous precedent and undermined India's sovereignty.