AK Antony says he is pained by son Anil's decision to join BJP

Apr 06, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

Veteran Congress leader A K Antony on Thursday said he was deeply pained by the decision of his son Anil to join the BJP.

Hours after Anil K Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan in New Delhi, an emotionally charged Antony termed as "wrong" Anil's decision to join the BJP, and said he would continue to be a Congressman till his last breath.

"I am deeply pained by Anil's decision to join the BJP. It was a wrong decision," Antony told reporters at the KPCC headquarters here.