 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Ahead of Gujarat polls, Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver, LPG cylinder at Rs 500

PTI
Sep 05, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST

Addressing the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Rally’ in Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi made a number of promises for people of Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins on September 7, 2022. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers in Gujarat, LPG cylinder at Rs 500 instead of the current price of Rs 1,000, free electricity to farmers and up to 300 units of free power to general consumers if his party comes to power in the state.

Addressing the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Rally’ in Ahmedabad, Gandhi made a number of promises for people of Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year, including creation of 10 lakh new jobs, building 3,000 English medium schools and free education to girls.

“The BJP government here will waive loans of top industrialists, but have you ever heard that they have waived loans of farmers?” Gandhi asked.

“I promise to waive loans of up to Rs 3 lakh of each farmer after we come to power in Gujarat,” he said.

PTI
TAGS: #Congress party #elections in Gujarat #India Elections #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Sep 5, 2022 03:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.