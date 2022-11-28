 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

AAP will win more than 230 out of 250 seats in Delhi MCD polls: Raghav Chaddha

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to win the MCD election by a huge margin. People are glad that finally there is an opportunity to throw out this corrupt BJP from the municipal corporations," Raghav Chaddha said during a party 'padayatra' at Keshavpuram.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday asserted that his party will win more than 230 out of 250 seats in the upcoming Delhi MCD poll.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to win the MCD election by a huge margin. People are glad that finally there is an opportunity to throw out this corrupt BJP from the municipal corporations," he said during a party 'padayatra' at Keshavpuram.

Drumming up support for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, Chaddha held a series of public-outreach events in the city.

He said now is the time to have an AAP government at the state as well as at the municipal corporation level.

"The choice in front of the public is very clear. They have to choose between Kejriwal's '10 guarantees' that will help clean the city, provide salaries on time to safai karamcharis and so on, and the BJP's '10 fake videos'.

"We will leave it to the people to decide who they want to vote for... I am certain the the AAP will win big this time in the MCD and will go on to get at least 230 out of 250 seats," he asserted.