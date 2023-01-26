 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP to contest in 'as many as seats as possible' in Nagaland assembly polls

PTI
Jan 26, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27.

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest in as many seats as possible in the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls, its Northeast In-Charge Rajesh Sharma said.

He also said that former MLA Asu Keyho has been made the president of the Nagaland unit of AAP.

"We will contest in as many seats as possible' and there will be no pre-poll alliance," Sharma told a press conference here.