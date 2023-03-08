 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP alleges Manish Sisodia being kept with criminals in Tihar Jail, authorities deny charge

PTI
Mar 08, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday expressed concerns over former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's “safety” inside the jail and alleged that he is being kept with other criminals, a charge denied by the prison authorities.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Manish Sisodia is being kept with other criminals in the jail and has been refused “vipassana” cell.

He claimed that despite approval from the court, Sisodia has not been provided the "vipassana" cell.

“There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipassana cell of the jail and it was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with other criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must answer why are they doing this,” Bharadwaj said.