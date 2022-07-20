Gold eases as dollar gains, recession fears ebb

Gold slipped on Wednesday as gains in the dollar and reduced recession fears on expectations of Russian gas supplies to Europe resuming soon dented safe-haven bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percen at $1,708.09 per ounce by 1126 GMT in rangebound trading. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3 percent to $1,706.40.

"Gold is being negatively impacted by the current 'risk on’ mood with very strong gains being seen in the equity markets,” independent analyst Ross Norman said. [USD/] [US/]

World shares hit a three-week high on strong U.S. corporate earnings and reduced worries over a possible recession.

"This is manifesting itself through large redemptions in the ETF market as institutional investors scale back bullion positions,” Norman added. [GOL/ETF]

Gold prices had a positive start to the week, after five straight weekly declines, as expectations of a full percentage point interest rate increase by the Fed started to fade. Higher rates dull appeal for non-yielding bullion.

But gold has not been able to fully capitalise on its safe-haven status recently, with prices declining over $350 since early March due to the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening, and the dollar’s recent rally.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced bullion expensive for overseas buyers.

"It does seem at the moment that the attractive position for gold traders is to position themselves for a recovery as $1,650 to $1,700 appears to be a good medium term floor,” said David Jones, chief market strategist at Capital.com.

Meanwhile, British inflation in June accelerated to a 40-year peak, bolstering chances of a half-percentage-point Bank of England rate hike next month.

The European Central Bank policymakers are also considering a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point hike on Thursday.

Spot silver rose 0.2 percent to $18.77 per ounce, while palladium fell 0.8 percent to $1,860.21.

Platinum was little changed at $874.61.