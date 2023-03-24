Unlocking private market investments for wealth creation with Sandeep Sinha | Unusual Suspects

In this episode, we speak to Sandeep Sinha, co-founder at Oister. How has the investment landscape itself evolved over the decades? What needs to change today? Can Indian funds come to take advantage of the corrected valuations? How much money should a retail investor invest in private equity? Listen in to know more.
Investing in startups as an asset class itself is something that has multiple facets to it. Venture funding is the fountain essential for creating a flourishing startup ecosystem in any country. Startup investment requires a very different approach to the risk-reward matrix as compared to conventional investment.