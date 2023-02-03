 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Week on Dalal Street: Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

In this edition of the Week on Dalal Street, CNBC Awaaz's Anuj Singhal discusses all about the market's reaction to the Union Budget 2023, sectors benefitting from it and the turmoil brewing in Adani Group's stocks. Tune in!

