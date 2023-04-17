Apple India biz grows, steep fall in Infosys shares, WPI inflation declines, and more | MC Selects: Your on-the-go daily news wrap

In this episode of 'MC Selects: Your on-the-go daily news wrap', we talk about Apple Inc.’s sales in India hitting a new high of almost $6 billion in the year through March, factors driving Asia's outperformance and healthy growth metrics in India according to Morgan Stanley, steep fall in Infosys shares, Wholesale inflation for March declining to a 29-month low of 1.34 percent, and more. Moneycontrol presents a specially-curated podcast to track the day's biggest stories. Don't miss MC Selects on Moneycontrol for your daily dose of business news and top headlines, weekdays at 5 pm.