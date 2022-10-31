 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Podcast | Positive on hospitality sector, but hotel stocks may be overvalued for now: Manu Rishi Guptha

Moneycontrol News
Oct 31, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

Hotelier-turned-fund manager Manu Rishi Guptha is positive on the hospitality space, but feels valuations have become expensive after the recent run up and investors should wait for a better entry point.

Hotel stocks have been soaring of late with corporate and leisure travel returning in a big way. Hotelier-turned-fund manager Manu Rishi Guptha is positive on the hospitality space, but feels valuations have become expensive after the recent run up and investors should wait for a better entry point. During a 27-year career in the hospitality industry, Guptha worked in various roles at Indian and foreign hotel chains, giving him both a bird’s eye view and worm’s eye of the sector.

In this podcast with Moneycontrol’s Santosh Nair, Guptha shares his thoughts on the key things that prospective investors should keep in mind before buying shares of hotel companies. He says hotel companies risk hurting demand if they continue to raise room rates sharply, as travellers today have other options like home stay and AirBnB.

