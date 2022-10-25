 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell

Moneycontrol News
Oct 25, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

In this edition of Market Minutes, N Mahalakshmi talks about the key risks to markets in Samvat 2079. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that tracks the risk-reward in stock markets by putting the spotlight on keys data points and developing trends

TAGS: #Economy #India #markets #stocks
first published: Oct 25, 2022 07:17 am
