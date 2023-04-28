Demystifying Impact Investing | Unusual Suspects

In this episode, founder of C4D Partners Arvind Agarwal takes us through the finer nuances of impact investing. How is impact investing different from private equity and venture capital investment? What is the landscape of impact investing in India? What explains the remarkable rise of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing and what does this mean for the future? Is misinformation and lack globally accepted standardised practices and metrics limiting the impact of ESG investing as fund managers are only chasing returns in the conventional sense? Tune in to find out
The investment strategies of C4D are ingrained in the belief that fair economic development must enable economic inclusion, development of communities, and most importantly improvement of people’s perspectives in those communities. It is vital to know what impact investing entails. Importantly, it is essential to understand what is not impact investing.