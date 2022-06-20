World Refugee Day | A look at the 10 largest refugee crises since 1960

Moneycontrol News

Every year World Refugee Day is observed on June 20 designated by the United Nations to honour refugees from around the world. The day observed to hail the strength and courage of people who have been forced to leave their homeland to escape conflict or persecution. The World Refugee Day is an occasion to build empathy and understanding for their plight and to recognise their resilience in rebuilding their lives. Almost five million Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year, creating one of the biggest refugee crises since 1960. A look at the 10 largest refugee crises since 1960. (Image: Reuters)| 2011-Present | Number of refugee: 6.9 million (Image: News18 Creative)| 1989-1996 | Number of refugee: 6.3 million (Image: News18 Creative)| 1979-1989 | Number of refugee: 5.6 million (Image: News18 Creative)| 2014-Present | Number of refugee: 5.1 million (Image: News18 Creative)| 1996-2001 | Number of refugee: 3.8 million (Image: News18 Creative)| 2022 | Number of refugee: 5 million as of June 9 (Image: News18 Creative)| 2022-2021 | Number of refugee: 3.1 million (Image: News18 Creative)| 1974-1991 | Number of refugee: 2.6 million (Image: News18 Creative)| 2013-2020 | Number of refugee: 2.5 million (Image: News18 Creative)| 2003-2012 | 2.3 million (Image: News18 Creative)