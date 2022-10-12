US Labor Movement: American workers are unionizing again; here’s all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

In the last one year, workers at some of the most high-profile US corporations including Starbucks, Google, Amazon and Apple have voted to be represented by labour unions. Many of these companies have seen workers organize for the first time ever. Here’s a look at this turning point in US labour movement and what’s behind it. (Image: News18 Creative)The binaries in America never seem to end. It is now one of the most divided and polarized countries in the world. Amid all this gloom and doom, a heartening story has emerged: Workers in America are unionizing, sparking hopes of a renewed labour movement. (Image: News18 Creative)Before the neoliberal ethnic was embraced by Ronald Reagan, America’s social justice movement brought about many benefits for its baby-boomer workers. Then, as neoliberalism swept the country, greed became god and the social justice movement stalled. (Image: News18 Creative)In December 2021, a Starbucks store in Buffalo, US, became the company’s first store to unionise. This became a turning point for the US labour movement. (Image: News18 Creative)In the last two years, workers at some of the most high-profile US corporations and brands have voted to be represented by labour unions. Many of these companies have seen workers organize for the first time ever. (Image: News18 Creative)A labour union is an organization formed by workers in order to negotiate for better workers’ rights, including better pay, safer working conditions, and better benefits. (Image: News18 Creative)America’s National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) data has revealed that union election filings in the country have increased by 79 percent between January and June 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at the industries that saw growth in union formations in the United States. (Image: News18 Creative)A Gallup poll conducted in 2021 showed 68 percent of Americans approve of labour unions – the highest rate since 71 percent in 1965. (Image: News18 Creative)Income and wealth gaps have grown too wide. Pandemic has exacerbated income inequality. In the US, a mix of forces have created the opportunity for the rise of labour unions. (Image: News18 Creative)US President Joe Biden has been the most vocally pro-union president in decades. (Image: News18 Creative)The Biden administration has encouraged unions and protected union jobs. (Image: News18 Creative)Experts credit the rise in union organizing, in part, to the pandemic. Joe Biden’s first year in office coincided with unrest among American workers as the world grappled with Covid-19 economic toll. (Image: News18 Creative)Political environments and the Covid-19 pandemic played a big role in the resurgence of unions in the US. Corporate America’s response to this has been mixed. (Image: News18 Creative)