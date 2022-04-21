Ukraine Crisis in Pics | Eyes of refugees reflect war and welcome

Associated Press

The United Nations’ refugee agency says more than five million people have left Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country almost eight weeks ago. The Geneva-based office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said on April 20 that data from official border crossing points showed the number of war refugees had passed 5.03 million. About half of the total are believed to be children. (Image: AP)The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on April 20. (Image: AP)The exodus started with wrenching goodbyes soon after Russia’s February 24 invasion. With most men prohibited from leaving so they would be available to fight, fathers put their young families on trains, and sons packed up the cars of older relatives, none knowing when they would see each other next. (Image: AP)European Union countries welcomed the arrivals from Ukraine with sympathy, soup, baby strollers and blankets. More than half of the total number of refugees, over 2.8 million, arrived first in Poland. (Image: AP)Although many have stayed there, an unknown number have travelled on to other European countries. After reaching four million on March 30, the tide of people leaving Ukraine has slowed somewhat in recent weeks. Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine this week may cause more to flee. (Image: AP)Strollers for refugees and their babies fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine were left at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, March 2. (Image: AP)A man is bundled in a blanket as he waits in a queue after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on March 29. (Image: AP)An injured dog from Ukraine is treated at the ADA foundation centre in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, March 28. (Image: AP)