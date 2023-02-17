Turkey-Syria Earthquakes: How earthquake-resistant buildings are designed

1/6

In order to withstand the impact of an earthquake, a building must redistribute its shockwaves. Several design features can handle the side-to-side forces emitted by a quake.Anger is mounting in Turkey that poor enforcement of building regulations contributed to the collapse of many buildings in the recent earthquakes.Advanced techniques for earthquake resistance endeavor not so much to strengthen the building, but to reduce the earthquake-generated forces acting upon it.Taipei 101, the Transamerica Pyramid and Mori Tower are the three astonishing earthquake resistant buildings from around the world. Taipei 101 has been designed using seismic and weather resistant technologies.The Transamerica Pyramid was built using a 52 foot deep foundation of concrete and steel. This foundation was created to move with the earth if an earthquake were to happen.Japan sustains over 2,000 earthquakes yearly. The Mori Tower features some of the most advanced earthquake resistant technologies.