Trump Indictment: A look at some legal battles former US President is embroiled in

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, a historic reckoning after years of investigations into his personal, political and business dealings and an abrupt jolt to his bid to retake the White House. The former US is embroiled in a number of legal battles. A look…

Donald Trump has been criminally charged for directing hush money payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress with whom he reportedly had a short affair, during his 2016 campaign.

An investigation is underway to ascertain whether Trump tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. It has been revealed that in January 2021 Trump made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to ‘find’ enough votes needed to overturn his election loss in Georgia.

The Justice Department is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A string of congressional hearings connected Trump to the US Capitol attack of January 6, 2021.

The US Justice Department is investigating whether Trump improperly retained classified records at his Mar-a-Lago Florida estate after he left office in 2021.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization for fraud. James has alleged a long pattern of financial wrongdoing at Trump’s real-estate and golf resort empire.

In December 2022, the Trump Organization was found guilty of 17 tax fraud counts. In January 2023, the Trump Corp and The Trump Payroll Corp, two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization, were ordered to pay a $1.6 million fine for tax fraud.

