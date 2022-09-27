Top 10 airlines in the world of 2022

Moneycontrol News

Rank 10 || Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is Switzerland’s largest air carrier. With one of Europe’s most advanced and carbon-efficient aircraft fleets, SWISS is a premium airline that provides direct flights from Zurich and Geneva to keep Switzerland connected with the rest of Europe and the world. (Image: Swiss International Air Lines)Rank 9 || Korean Air, a founding member of SkyTeam, is a leading international airline headquartered in Seoul, with its main hub located at Incheon (ICN) Airport. The airline’s core business includes passenger, cargo, aerospace, catering and in-flight sales. Korean Air serves 125 destinations across 44 countries, with a fleet of 169 aircraft. (Image: Korean Air)Rank 8 || Air France operates 1,500 daily flights in France, Europe and worldwide. Since 2004, Air France and KLM have formed one of the leading European groups in the air-transport sector. (Image: Air France)Rank 7 || In Europe, Turkish Airlines was dominant, receiving four awards including the highly competitive Best Airline in Europe title. (Image: Turkish Airlines)Rank 6 || With four major hubs in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and Okinawa, Japan Airlines serves 95 destinations across 20 territories. (Image: Reuters)Rank 5 || Registered originally as the Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Limited (QANTAS), the airline is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading long distance airline and one of the strongest brands in Australia. (Image: Qantas Airways)Rank 4 || ANA was founded in 1952 with two helicopters and has become the largest airline in Japan, as well as one of the most significant airlines in Asia, operating 82 international routes and 118 domestic routes. (Image: ANA)Rank 3 || Efficient and comfortable aircraft, with culturally diverse workforce delivers award-winning services to customers across six continents every day. In 2020, Emirates was the largest international airline as the industry recovered from the COVID‑19 pandemic, carrying 15.8 million passengers in 2020. (Image: Emirates)Rank 2 || Singapore Airlines takes second position in the world. Airlines’ success has been fuelled by its dedication to customer service. Together with its budget carrier arm, Scoot, Singapore Airlines operates a fleet of more than 180 aircrafts, with a combined passenger network that spans more than 110 destinations. (Image: Singapore Airlines)Rank 1 || Qatar Airways has been voted the world's best airline for a record seventh time at the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, winning the prestigious airline of the year 2022. Qatar Airways is the national airline of the State of Qatar. Based in Doha, the airline’s trendsetting on-board product focuses on: comfort, fine cuisine, the latest in-flight audio and video entertainment, award-winning service and a modern aircraft fleet averaging around five years of age. (Image: Qatar Airways)