Texas Migrants Deaths: A look at migrant lives lost since 2014

Moneycontrol News
Jun 28, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

Human smuggling is a thriving business that preys on undocumented migrants. The death of 46 people in Texas is the latest in a long list of such incidents as migration turns deadly

(Image: News18 Creative)

As many as 46 migrants were found dead in Texas after being trapped in a trailer while being smuggled to the US. Since 2014, more than 4,000 fatalities have been recorded annually on migratory routes worldwide. Here’s a look at lives lost during migration in various parts of the world since 2014 (Image: News18 Creative): More than 48,000 deaths recorded during migration between 2014 and 2022. (Image: News18 Creative) North America recorded over 3,100 deaths during migration between 2014 and 2022. (Image: News18 Creative) As many as 23,970 deaths were recorded in the Mediterranean during migration between 2014 and 2011. (Image: News18 Creative)
South-Eastern Asia recorded 2,890 deaths during migration between 2014 and 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)
first published: Jun 28, 2022 04:03 pm
