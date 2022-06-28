Texas Migrants Deaths: A look at migrant lives lost since 2014

Moneycontrol News

As many as 46 migrants were found dead in Texas after being trapped in a trailer while being smuggled to the US. Since 2014, more than 4,000 fatalities have been recorded annually on migratory routes worldwide. Here’s a look at lives lost during migration in various parts of the world since 2014 (Image: News18 Creative):More than 48,000 deaths recorded during migration between 2014 and 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)North America recorded over 3,100 deaths during migration between 2014 and 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)As many as 23,970 deaths were recorded in the Mediterranean during migration between 2014 and 2011. (Image: News18 Creative)South-Eastern Asia recorded 2,890 deaths during migration between 2014 and 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)