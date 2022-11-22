Ten most expensive natural disasters of the last decade: In Pics

Moneycontrol News

10 | Northwestern US and British Columbia Canada heatwave (June-July 2021) | Total loss: $8.9 billion (Image: News18 Creative)9 | European heatwave (Summer 2022) | Total loss: Over 10 billion euros (Image: News18 Creative)8 | Typhoons Faxai and Hagibis in Japan (August-October 2019) | Total loss: $26.1 billion (Image: News18 Creative)7 | Pakistan floods (June-August 2022) | Total loss: $40 billion (revised up from early estimates of $3 billion) (Image: News18 Creative)6 | Floods in Germany and Belgium (July 2021) | Total loss: 40 billion euros (Image: News18 Creative)5 | Hurricane Ida (August 2021) | Total loss: $75 billion (Image: News18 Creative)4 | Hurricane Ian, Florida (September 2022) | Total loss: More than $100 billion (Image: News18 Creative)3 | Australian bushfires (2019-2020) | Total loss: $110 billion (Image: News18 Creative)2 | Atlantic hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria (August-September 2017) | Total loss: $297 billion (Image: News18 Creative)1 | California wildfires (2017-2018) | Total loss: $328.5 billion (Image: News18 Creative)