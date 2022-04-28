Suu Kyi jailed for 5years on corruption charges; here’s all you need to know about her

Moneycontrol News

On April 27, a Myanmar junta court sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in jail for corruption. Aung San Suu Kyi, the ousted civilian leader of Myanmar and Nobel laureate, has been charged with a raft of criminal offences including voter fraud. Here’s what we know about the 76-year-old leader’s life after Myanmar military overthrew her government in 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)On April 27, a Myanmar junta court found her guilty of corruption and sentenced to five years in jail. (Image: News18 Creative)The case was the first of 11 corruption charges against Suu Kyi, each carrying maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. (Image: News18 Creative)Suu Kyi is also on trial for breaching Myanmar’s official secrets act and for electoral fraud during 2020 polls her party won in a landslide. She has already been found guilty and sentenced for illegally importing and possessing walkie talkies, incitement against the military and flouting COVID-19 restrictions. (Image: News18 Creative)According to news reports, she will serve her jail term under house arrest until her trials are completed. (Image: News18 Creative)Reportedly, she has been vaccinated for the coronavirus, though nothing is known about the vaccine or doses administered. (Image: News18 Creative)On February 1, 2021, a military coup ousted Myanmar’s elected government; Suu Kyi and other leaders put under house arrest; mass protest erupt. (Image: News18 Creative)More than 10,000 people have been arrested by the junta since they seized power last year. (Image: News18 Creative)