Sri Lankans flee deadly violence in Colombo as crisis worsens

Many Sri Lankans thronged buses in Colombo to return to their hometowns during a brief relaxation in curfew, imposed after the prime minister quit and went into hiding and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa warned of anarchy.
People gather at the main bus stand in Colombo to catch a bus before curfew starts, after a clash between anti-government demonstrators and Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters, as the island nation slips into a deepening economic crisis. (Image: Reuters)
People try to get into a bus at the main bus stand in Colombo before curfew hours after a clash between anti-government demonstrators and Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters. (Image: Reuters)
People run at the main bus stand in Colombo to catch a bus before curfew starts, after a clash between anti-government demonstrators and Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters, amid the country's economic crisis. (Image: Reuters)
People gather at the main bus stand to catch a bus before curfew starts in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
A man carries a suitcase as he arrives to catch a bus before curfew starts in Colombo. (Image: Reuters)